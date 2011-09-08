PARIS, Sept 8 A French court fined fashion designer John Galliano a total of 6,000 euros on Thursday after finding him guilty of anti-Semitic behaviour in two complaints, the last stop in a fall from grace for the former Dior head designer.

The fines were suspended.

Galliano lost his job as creative director at Dior, as well as his stake in a franchise named after him, after a scandal over a video that showed him hurling anti-Semitic insults at a couple in a chic Parisian bar last year. (Reporting by Nick Vinocur and Thierry Leveque)