PARIS, Sept 22 French gas rates for households
will not increase on Oct. 1, the office of French Energy
Minister Eric Besson said on Twitter on Thursday, reiterating a
decision announced earlier this year to protect consumer
purchasing power.
French gas rates for business customers will increase by 4.9
percent on Oct. 1, however, a spokesman for the French Energy
Ministry said separately.
"No increase in gas rates for households on Oct. 1, 2011,"
Besson's office wrote in the Twitter posting.
Gas suppliers have been lobbying for the government to
reverse its decision.
GDF Suez said in a statement on Thursday that it
regretted the government's decision, saying it needed rate
increases to cover the extra cost of buying gas from its
suppliers resulting from the rising price of oil, to which gas
prices are linked.
The rate freeze will create a hole of about 290 million
euros ($390 million) for the company in the second half, it
said.
The company said it would pursue legal options to preserve
its interests.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
