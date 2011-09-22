(Adds GDF Suez comment)

PARIS, Sept 22 French gas rates for households will not increase on Oct. 1, the office of French Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Twitter on Thursday, reiterating a decision announced earlier this year to protect consumer purchasing power.

French gas rates for business customers will increase by 4.9 percent on Oct. 1, however, a spokesman for the French Energy Ministry said separately.

"No increase in gas rates for households on Oct. 1, 2011," Besson's office wrote in the Twitter posting.

Gas suppliers have been lobbying for the government to reverse its decision.

GDF Suez said in a statement on Thursday that it regretted the government's decision, saying it needed rate increases to cover the extra cost of buying gas from its suppliers resulting from the rising price of oil, to which gas prices are linked.

The rate freeze will create a hole of about 290 million euros ($390 million) for the company in the second half, it said.

The company said it would pursue legal options to preserve its interests.

($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and James Regan; Editing by David Hulmes)