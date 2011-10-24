PARIS Oct 24 France's regulatory commission that sets energy prices is weighing revamping its approach to gas prices that may lead to greater weight being given to market prices, according to Monday's edition of Le Figaro newspaper.

Citing a report submitted by the regulator (CRE) on the amount GDF-Suez pays to buy its gas, the newspaper says the CRE "is arguing for a deep reform" of how gas prices are set for individal households, and perhaps even the end of the state setting gas prices.

The CRE wants the formula used to calculate gas prices paid by individuals to give more weight to the market prices of gas instead of the current system based largely on oil prices.

"The link to oil prices accounts for 90 percent of the prices fixed for gas," said the paper. "The CRE wants this part to be reduced to 70 percent."

The regulator also wants regulated gas tariffs to be abolished for industrial buyers since most large companies today already buy their gas on the open, wholesale market.

No one from the CRE could be reached immediately for comment.

French utility GDF Suez is generally favourable to the government's move to reform the way gas prices are set, but opposes a recent government move to freeze gas prices for one year.

The company, which has the state as its largest shareholder, recently filed a formal protest against the freeze, and a decision may take 12-18 months to be reached .

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)