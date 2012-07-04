PARIS, July 4 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault said on Wednesday that gas prices in France would not
rise more than the rate of inflation and that the government was
preparing a plan to make gas and electricity more affordable for
consumers.
"There is no question of the gas prices rising more than
inflation," Ayrault said on TF1 television.
"The government is preparing new measures so that French
people pay an affordable price for both gas and electricity," he
added.
France's Socialist government has previously said that it
would seek to limit increases in the price of fuel to protect
consumers.
