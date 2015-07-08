* European Gas Ltd changes name to Française de l'Energie
By Michel Rose
PARIS, July 8 France could get the equivalent of
10 years of gas consumption by exploiting the methane trapped in
the former coal mines of its deprived eastern regions, a French
company running a rare domestic exploration programme said on
Wednesday.
France, which slammed the door on developing shale gas due
to environmental concerns and blocked many exploration permits,
has discretely supported efforts by Française de l'Energie,
based in the Lorraine region, to exploit so-called coalbed
methane.
"France is completely dependent on imports, so it's rather
interested in seeing we can produce a gas which is clean and
near existing infrastructure," said Julien Moulin, head of the
company formerly known as European Gas Ltd.
"The political climate is not the most favourable to issue
hydrocarbon permits but the administration has understood very
well that our project is very different from other players
looking for shale gas," Moulin told Reuters in an interview.
Known to wary coal miners as "firedamp", coalbed methane is
the flammable gas that would become trapped in pockets between
the coal and often triggered lethal underground explosions.
Moulin said the region is well placed to become a profitable
gas hub because it sits where pipelines bringing Russian gas
arrive on French territory and therefore does not need major
infrastructure work.
Also, most of the geology of the Lorraine basin was mapped
during its 19th and 20th century heyday as France's coal mining
heart, and later in the 1980s when companies such as
ConocoPhillips attempted exploratory drilling, he said.
Moulin said with the help of new horizontal drilling
techniques he can extract gas more competitively than those
failed attempts, with a breakeven point below $5 per thousand
cubic feet, compared to $7-$8 on the spot market.
Française de l'Energie, which has invested 40 million euros
($44 million) since 2009, expects to be able to market the gas
in 2017 and is in talks with large industrial consumers in the
region such as Total and Solvay.
The company is backed by wealthy industrialists such as the
Rothschilds, the Lorenceau family which founded Addax Petroleum
and sold it to Sinopec, and the Michaud family, which has backed
Maurel & Prom. Moulin does not rule out an IPO in the future.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
