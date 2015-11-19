(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)
PARIS Nov 19 French gas storage levels for the
2015-2016 winter should be satisfactory even in the event of a
prolonged cold snap, French gas grid operator GRTGaz said in its
winter outlook on Thursday.
GRTGaz, majority-owned by gas group Engie, said
the continuity of gas supply was assured and the network was
ready to take in more supply from a new methane terminal in
Dunkirk, northern France.
"The stock is slightly lower than last year, but it is
higher than that of 2013-2014," GRTGaz head Thierry Trouve said
at a news conference.
In the 2013/14 winter, depleted inventories pushed GRTGaz to
raise alarm and prompted tighter government regulation.
"We are starting this winter with a normal stock level,"
Trouve said.
In a cold snap scenario, with temperatures at levels seen
only every 50 years for three consecutive days, France could
count on a surplus of 645 gigawatt-hour per day (GWH/d), the gas
grid operator said in its outlook report.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark
Potter)