PARIS, Sept 12 The French government called utility GDF Suez's request to increase gas prices by 7 percent excessive on Wednesday.

"This request as it stands is unsatisfactory, it seems to us to be very high," government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said following a cabinet meeting.

Le Figaro newspaper reported that GDF Suez had asked French regulators for permission to increase gas tariffs by 7 percent from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)