PARIS, Sept 22 French gas rates will not increase on Oct. 1, the office of French Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Twitter on Thursday, reiterating a decision announced earlier this year to protect consumer purchasing power.

Gas suppliers have been lobbying for the government to reverse its decision.

"No increase in gas rates for households on Oct. 1, 2011," Besson's office wrote in the Twitter posting. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by James Regan)