PARIS Dec 11 French retail gas prices
could rise 4.5 percent next year, France's Industry Minister
said on Sunday, as the government looks to reach a compromise
with energy firms to avoid an increase that could hurt consumer
purchasing power.
The government was forced to lift rates after the country's
highest court in November ordered it to suspend a plan to keep
prices steady ahead of next April's presidential election, after
legal appeals by energy suppliers.
"A compromise rise of between 4-4.5 percent seems likely,"
Eric Besson said on Radio J.
French daily Le Figaro reported on Friday that the rise
would be 4.3 percent. Besson said that was "plausible", although
Prime Minister Francois Fillon would have the final say.
The government had originally frozen household gas prices in
April for a year, although prices are reviewed every three
months. The regulator in October said rates should go up by
between 8.8 and 10 percent.
Fillon said on Dec. 6 he would not allow a rise of 10
percent as suggested by the regulator, because it would harm
people's purchasing power.
Gas suppliers, including Direct Energie, Poweo
and Altergaz, brought the case to the constitutional
court, which ordered the government to reverse its decision
because it made competition with industry heavyweight GDF Suez
impossible.
GDF Suez, which controls some 90 percent of the residential
gas market, also filed a case at the court, saying it needed
rate increases to cover the extra cost of buying gas from its
suppliers resulting from the rising price of oil, to which gas
prices are linked.
"There is a legal requirement that would have seen prices
rising 8-10 percent," government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse
said on Europe 1 radio. "The government does not want this rise
and wants to limit the impact on French energy bills."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by David Hulmes)