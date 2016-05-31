* Operators struggle as gas storage spread narrows
* French industry, regulators discuss support mechanism
* Legislation due this summer, new system from 2017
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 31 France is looking at ways to
provide financial support for the storage of natural gas because
market prices for storage have fallen too low to guarantee
security of supply, storage operator Storengy said.
Most European countries have underground gas storage sites
that are filled in summer to provide enough gas in winter, when
demand sometimes exceeds the capacity of pipeline systems.
But falling gas demand combined with new supply from
pipelines and LNG ships has narrowed the spread between winter
and summer prices from about 8 euros per megawatt/hour in
2010-11 to about 1-2 euros. This is below many European storage
operators' costs, which are between 4 to 8 euros.
"The market is not pricing security of supply and the system
value of gas storage," Cecile Previeu, head of French gas
storage market leader Storengy, told reporters on Tuesday.
Previeu said France plans to finance gas storage via a
charge on gas transport, but the industry is still in talks with
regulators about the details.
The government had already outlined storage regulation its
August 2015 energy transition law, but it has to come up with
more details by August this year. The country's energy regulator
would then set tariffs by the end 2016 or early 2017 for the new
system to take effect for the 2017-18 gas season.
Italy, Spain and Belgium also regulate gas storage, while
Britain, Germany and the Netherlands rely on market mechanisms.
Under a regulated system, firms like Storengy would still
auction off storage capacity at the start of the year, but would
receive additional payments from the government if the auction
results did not cover their costs.
Storengy is Europe's biggest storage operator with capacity
of 12.2 billion cubic metres and turnover of 1.2 billion euros
($1.34 billion). It operates about 75 percent of French gas
storage capacity and is part of French utility Engie.
Storage company TIGF, owned by Italy's Snam, has a
20 percent French market share and Geomethane about 5 percent.
Precieu said that because of difficult market conditions,
Storengy had stopped investing in new facilities in France and
in Germany, where it has a 10 percent market share.
But it is continuing work to double the capacity of its
storage facility at Stublach in the north west of England to
400,000 cubic metres. This will double its share of the British
gas storage market to 10 percent.
It is also looking at possible projects in developing
markets such as China, India and Mexico.
($1 = 0.8976 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)