PARIS, July 10 France's top court canceled on
Tuesday a decree freezing GDF Suez' regulated gas
tariffs from October to December 2011 and ordered the new
government to apply a retroactive rise on the bill paid by
households during that period.
The price rise could be as high as 10 percent to reflect
supply costs, according to calculations carried out by France's
energy regulator CRE at the end of 2011.
The French government said on Monday it planned to cap the
next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity at 2
percent, or inflation, from August 1.
No one at GDF Suez was immediately available for comment.
