PARIS, July 10 The French government has decided to work on a structural reform of regulated energy tariffs, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

This comes after the country's top court canceled a decree freezing GDF Suez' regulated gas tariffs from October to December 2011 and ordered the new government to apply a retroactive rise on the bill paid by households during that period.

"The work will lead to a revision of calculations of regulated tariffs as well as to speedy measures to fight energy poverty as soon as possible ," the ministry said.

The price rise for households could be as high as 10 percent to reflect supply costs, according to calculations carried out by France's energy regulator CRE at the end of 2011.

The French government said on Monday it planned to cap the next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity at 2 percent, or inflation, from August 1. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Muriel Boselli)