PARIS Jan 22 A gas leak at a factory in France
left a strong odour over Paris and large areas in the western
part of the country early on Tuesday, police said.
A police official told Reuters that a leak of mercaptan gas
from a factory in Rouen, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of
Paris, was responsible for the smell. He added there was no
danger to the public.
A second police official in Paris said authorities were
being flooded with calls from worried residents in the French
capital.
A news website, Tendanceouest, said the leak was from a
Lubrizol plant that makes oil additives. The website
said the sulfur smell from the gas was causing migraines,
irritations and nausea around Rouen.
Several Paris residents reported a very strong odor of
diesel fuel.