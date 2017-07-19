FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French court repeals law on regulated gas prices
#Energy
July 19, 2017 / 12:47 PM / a day ago

French court repeals law on regulated gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - France's highest administrative court repealed on Wednesday a law on regulated gas prices, under which about half of France's residential clients and 11 percent of professional users buy gas, saying it hurt competition and was against EU regulations.

"The Council of State...repeals the decree of 16 May 2013 on the regulated tariffs for the sale of natural gas on the grounds that the maintenance of such tariffs is contrary to European Union laws," the court said in a statement.

ANODE, a lobby for alternative retail energy suppliers, had taken the matter to the court arguing the scheme gave an unfair advantage to energy group Engie. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

