PARIS, July 7 France should repeal a decree
regulating gas prices which rivals say gives an unfair advantage
to energy group Engie, a senior counsel of France's
highest administrative court said on Friday.
A final decision of the Council of State, which most of the
time is based on the counsel's recommendation, is expected by
the end of July and could end regulated gas tariffs in France.
ANODE, a lobby for alternative retail energy suppliers, had
taken the matter to the court.
The association said the regulated prices under which about
5.5 million sites, including half of France's residential
clients and 11 percent of professional users continue to buy gas
from Engie, was hampering competition and keeping prices high.
Engie could not immediately be reached for comment. The
company has said in the past that the regulated priced enabled
it to meet public service obligations, including guaranteeing
the security of supply, while the French government has said the
mechanism protects the long-term purchasing power of consumers.
The counsel argued the regulated prices were against
European Union regulations, and that the French system was not
justified, neither by the argument it guaranteed security of
supply, nor that it set a reasonable price for gas.
"There is no economic interest for the regulated gas prices
that justifies hindrance to full competition in the market,"
Marie-Astrid de Barmon said in her conclusion.
"For these reasons, we conclude that the decree should be
annulled," she said.
In September 2016, the European Court of Justice ruled the
regulated tariffs were an obstacle to a competitive gas market,
but could be justified under certain conditions.
France's antitrust body ruled in 2013 the country should
gradually phase out the regulated gas tariffs because they
hindered competition and keep prices artificially high.
