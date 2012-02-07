PARIS Feb 7 French utility GDF Suez is still receiving 10 percent less gas from Russia than usual import levels after flows dropped between 20-30 percent below norms last week, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Today we received around 10 percent less than normal," he said, but added reduced imports from Russia were not a problem to French gas supply as they only represent around 15 percent of the utility's gas sources.

Russia cut gas exports to Europe last week following soaring domestic gas consumption during a cold snap.

GDF Suez was importing gas and withdrawing the fuel from storage sites at maximum levels on Tuesday, after cold weather boosted demand, the spokesman said.

Gas Infrastructure Europe, a European gas lobby, estimated French gas storage levels were the lowest in Europe on Monday, at 49.4 percent full.

French electricity consumption is expected to reach a new record high at peak time on Tuesday night. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)