PARIS Aug 27 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday that the government's forecast for economic growth of 1.2 percent in 2013 may have to be revised downward slightly.

Most economists are much more bearish on the French economy than the government, seeing gross domestic product (GDP) more likely to grow between 0.5 and 1.0 percent next year following stagnant growth this year.

"Today, the hypothesis is based on 1.2 percent," Ayrault said on France 2 television. "It may be necessary to reduce that a bit."