PARIS, April 7 France's economy grew 0.2 percent
in the first quarter, the central bank said on Monday, standing
by its first two estimates.
That marked a slight slowdown from the fourth quarter of
2013, when the euro zone's second-largest economy grew 0.3
percent.
The national statistics agency INSEE estimated last week
that France eked growth of only 0.1 percent in the first three
months of the year.
The Bank of France gave its forecast in its monthly business
sentiment survey that showed that morale in the industrial
sector rose to 99 in March, up from 98 and just shy of its
long-time average of 100. Confidence in the services sector was
unchanged at 94.
