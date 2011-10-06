* Sarkozy visits memorial to Armenian genocide
* Sarkozy to urge Georgia to mend ties with Russia
* Revives memories of mediating role over 2008 war
YEREVAN, Oct 6 French President Nicolas Sarkozy,
on a brief trip to the Caucasus, urged Turkey on Thursday to
recognize the 1915 massacre of Armenians as genocide,
threatening to pass a law in France that would make denying this
a crime.
Visiting a genocide memorial and museum in Yerevan, Armenia,
with Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan, Sarkozy challenged
Turkey -- which is seeking membership of the European Union --
to face up to its past.
"The Armenian genocide is a historical reality. Collective
denial is even worse than individual denial," Sarkozy told
reporters.
"Turkey, which is a great country, would honour itself to
revisit its history like other great countries in the world have
done."
Armenia was the first stop on a two-day trip to the region
by Sarkozy, who is keen to raise his profile on the
international stage before an April presidential election. He
visits Azerbaijan and Georgia on Friday.
France is opposed to Turkey's bid for EU membership and his
comments on the sensitive subject are likely to be viewed as
unwelcome meddling by Ankara.
Turkey denies the deaths of Armenians in 1915 was genocide.
It says both Christian Armenians and Muslim Turks died in large
numbers as the Ottoman empire collapsed.
Sarkozy suggested that the French parliament might consider
a law making denial of the deaths of Armenians as genocide a
crime, similar to the current French law against denial of the
Holocaust.
FROZEN CONFLICT
While in the region, Sarkozy will try to encourage Sarksyan
and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to resolve a
conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mainly Armenian-populated
enclave in Azerbaijan.
France plays a leading role in the Minsk Group of countries
from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe
(OSCE), which is trying to resolve the conflict in
Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian-backed forces wrested Nagorno-Karabakh from Azeri
control after the Soviet Union collapsed. When the conflict
ended in a ceasefire in 1994, 30,000 people had been killed and
about 1 million had been driven from their homes.
During a three-hour visit to Georgia, Sarkozy will also urge
Georgia to improve relations with Russia, reviving memories of
his mediating role when the two countries went to war in 2008.
Sarkozy's success in brokering a ceasefire in that conflict
g uarantees a warm welcome in the capital Tbilisi,
where he will meet President Mikheil Saakashvili and address a
crowd in the central Freedom Square.
Sarkozy will urge Saakashvili to look beyond the
countries' differences, including over how they interpret the
ceasefire terms, and rebuild trust in relations with Moscow.
Each side accuses the other of acting provocatively and
sabotaging relations. Moscow has angered Tbilisi by recognising
breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent regions.
It was not clear whether Sarkozy would discuss Russia's bid
to join the World Trade Organization which Georgia, as a member,
could block. Moscow hopes to complete its entry to the
153-member trading body this year.
HOPING TO BOOST RATINGS
Sarkozy mediated the 2008 ceasefire on behalf of the
European Union as France held the bloc's presidency at the time.
That ended the war over Abkhazia and South Ossetia, but
Georgia says Russia has violated the terms by not withdrawing
troops to the positions they held before the war.
TV images of Sarkozy addressing jubilant crowds will do him
no harm as he tries to improve his poor ratings before the
two-round election on April 22 and May 6. An opinion poll on
Tuesday put Socialist Francois Hollande well in the lead.
Sarkozy will also promote business during his visit to the
region but officials gave no details of any planned contracts.
French oil group Total said last month it had made
a major gas discovery at Azerbaijan's Absheron block in the
Caspian Sea. French companies could also be in the running to
help extend the Baku metro, or subway.
