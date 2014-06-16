China will ward off mass unemployment - Premier Li
BEIJING, March 15 China needs to push reforms as the economy still faces many challenges, but it will not allow mass layoffs to occur, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, June 16 Nobody in the German government is casting doubt on European Union fiscal rules, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, reacting to comments by Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel that reform costs should included in deficit calculations.
"Nobody in the federal government is calling into question the Stability and Growth Pact. The existing rules offer enough flexibility to enable growth-friendly consolidation," spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Annika Breidthardt)
BEIJING, March 15 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see a trade war with the United States and urged talks between both sides to achieve common ground.
