* Ministers to table transaction tax proposal to rest of EU

* Will face opposition from banking sector, Britain

* Aligning corporate tax also on agenda of Paris talks

PARIS, Aug 23 France and Germany pressed ahead on Tuesday with plans for a Europe-wide tax on financial transactions, with their finance ministers meeting to flesh out details in the face of opposition from Britain and Europe's banks.

France's Francois Baroin and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble met in Paris with a view to tabling a joint proposal to their European Union partners next month.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel tasked the ministers last week with preparing the initiative as part of a bilateral drive for closer economic coordination between euro zone states.

The closed-door talks between Baroin and Schaeuble, who met in Berlin shortly after Baroin was appointed at the end of June, were to start at 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).

There will be no news conference afterwards and it was unclear whether a statement would be made.

Sarkozy and Merkel agreed on broad proposals at bilateral talks in Paris last week to step up economic governance of the euro zone, including specific plans for France and Germany to align their corporate tax bases and tax rates from 2013.

European banks have poured scorn on the idea of a financial transaction tax, a long-standing French proposal, saying it would not stabilise markets.

European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet has said in the past that such a tax would not work unless it is applied globally and Britain, home to the region's biggest financial centre, is also opposed to the EU going it alone.

Sarkozy and Merkel agreed that closer euro zone integration was a better solution for the bloc's debt crisis than writing endless bailout cheques, but they stopped short of throwing support behind proposals for joint euro zone bonds.

Some economists and Italy's Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti say joint bond issuance would be the best way of tackling the crisis.

Paris and Berlin's refusal to rally behind euro bonds has revived concerns in financial markets that the region's leaders lack the political will to get a grip on the debt crisis, fuelling market volatility since Merkel and Sarkozy met.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

(Editing by John Stonestreet)