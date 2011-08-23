* Ministers to table financial transaction tax proposal
PARIS, Aug 23 France and Germany pressed ahead
on Tuesday with plans for a Europe-wide tax on financial
transactions, with their finance ministers meeting to flesh out
details in the face of opposition from Britain and Europe's
banks.
France's Francois Baroin and his German counterpart Wolfgang
Schaeuble met in Paris with a view to tabling a joint proposal
to their European Union partners next month.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel tasked the ministers last week with preparing the
initiative as part of a bilateral drive for closer economic
coordination between euro zone states.
No statement was issued and no news conference was held
after the closed-door talks between Baroin and Schaeuble, who
met in Berlin shortly after Baroin was appointed at the end of
June.
A German official in Berlin said the talks focused on
carrying out the objectives set by Merkel and Sarkozy but
declined to give details.
Sarkozy and Merkel agreed on broad proposals at bilateral
talks in Paris last week to step up economic governance of the
euro zone, including specific plans for France and Germany to
align their corporate tax bases and tax rates from 2013.
European banks have poured scorn on the idea of a financial
transaction tax, a long-standing French proposal, saying it
would not stabilise markets.
European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet has said
in the past that such a tax would not work unless it is applied
globally and Britain, home to the region's biggest financial
centre, is also opposed to the EU going it alone.
Sarkozy and Merkel agreed that closer euro zone integration
was a better solution for the bloc's debt crisis than writing
endless bailout cheques, but they stopped short of throwing
support behind proposals for joint euro zone bonds.
Some economists and Italy's Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti
say joint bond issuance would be the best way of tackling the
crisis.
Paris and Berlin's refusal to rally behind euro bonds has
revived concerns in financial markets that the region's leaders
lack the political will to get a grip on the debt crisis,
fuelling market volatility since Merkel and Sarkozy met.
