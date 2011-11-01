PARIS Nov 1 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Greek
officials, the IMF and European institutions in Cannes on
Wednesday afternoon and are intent on implementing the Oct. 27
European accord as quickly as possible, Sarkozy's office said.
"France and Germany are determined to ensure, with their
European partners, the full implementation in the quickest time
frame, the decisions adopted at the (Oct. 27) summit, which are
today more important than ever," Sarkozy's office said in a
statement following a telephone call between the two leaders on
Tuesday to discuss Greek plans for a referendum on the package.
The meeting comes just before a Nov 3-4 gathering of G20
heads of states in Cannes, on the French Riviera.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Catherine Bremer)