PARIS Nov 1 French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Greek officials, the IMF and European institutions in Cannes on Wednesday afternoon and are intent on implementing the Oct. 27 European accord as quickly as possible, Sarkozy's office said.

"France and Germany are determined to ensure, with their European partners, the full implementation in the quickest time frame, the decisions adopted at the (Oct. 27) summit, which are today more important than ever," Sarkozy's office said in a statement following a telephone call between the two leaders on Tuesday to discuss Greek plans for a referendum on the package.

The meeting comes just before a Nov 3-4 gathering of G20 heads of states in Cannes, on the French Riviera.

