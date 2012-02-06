PARIS Feb 6 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy held talks on Monday with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in Paris on deeping fiscal and economic cooperation in
the heart of the euro zone and the escalating violence in Syria.
Following are comments from their news conference:
FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
ON GREECE
"We have never been so close to the terms of a deal, both
for public and private creditors."
"We want this accord. The Greek leaders have made
commitments and they must respect them scrupulously ... Europe
is a place where everyone has their rights and duties. Time is
running out, it needs to be concluded, it needs to be signed."
ON SYRIA
"It's very shocking that the Russians, who have always been
close to the Arab League, seem today to be taking a distance
from them -- one asks oneself why?"
ON SOCIALIST RIVAL HOLLANDE'S VOW TO RENEGOTIATE EU FISCAL
COMPACT
"When Germany or France sign a treaty, it engages the German
people, the French people, both from the left and the right ...
It is the engagement of the state, not of a politician.
It is the word of France and the word of Germany that
counts, not the word of the French right or the German right."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON GREECE
"We want Greece to stay in the euro. To say it clearly, this
is the opinion of both of us. But I also say -- there can be no
new Greece programme if agreement is not reached with the Troika
... All those who bear responsibility in Greece must know -- we
will not deviate from this position."
"I want to make clear once again that there can be no deal
if the troika proposals are not implemented. They are on the
table, time is of the essence. Something needs to happen
quickly.
"I support, as the French president has, the idea that the
necessary interest payments for the debt be paid into a separate
account to make sure that Greece then consistently makes this
money available.
"I believe it is important in the next days to see some
progress. I honestly can't understand how additional days will
help. Time is of the essence. A lot is at stake for the entire
euro zone."
ON SYRIA
"We were not only disappointed but appalled that we were not
able to get approval of a U.N. resolution. And I have to say
here, Russia must ask itself if we are really in a historical
situation where policy should be made separately from the Arab
League. I can't imagine that this will prove to be a big
success."
ON FRENCH ELECTION
"Today we will give a joint television interview as French
president and German chancellor at a time when Europe is in one
of its most difficult situations in decades ... I support
Nicolas Sarkozy in every way just because we belong to allied
parties, no matter what he does."
(Reporting by Paris and Berlin Newsrooms)