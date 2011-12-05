* Hollande bets on left taking power in France and Germany
* Urges team effort with German SPD in Europe
* Sarkozy says Hollande cannot oppose debt rule that SPD
backs
(Adds Sarkozy comments)
By Elizabeth Pineau
BERLIN/PARIS, Dec 5 Betting on the left
winning back power in the euro zone's two biggest economies,
French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande urged
Germany's Social Democrats on Monday to join forces to prepare
for a post-conservative era where austerity is not the only
rule.
Hollande, a Socialist keen to raise his international
profile before April's election, made his case in Berlin on a
day that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Paris for crunch
talks on the euro zone debt crisis with her fellow conservative,
President Nicolas Sarkozy.
"I want a strong alliance between France and Germany,"
Hollande told a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).
"What I want to see is us work together to offer a shared
vision."
Hollande wants a more interventionist European Central Bank
(ECB) and, like his counterparts in the SPD who hope to win back
power in 2013, he also advocates the issuance of pan-European
government bonds in response to the debt crisis.
"I accept the ECB's independence but at the same time I want
it to pay more attention to the situation in the real economy,"
Hollande said. "I hope it extends its role as lender and acts
efficiently against speculation in the framework of its current
statutes."
LEFT-WING DOUBLE
Hollande is consistently tipped in opinion polls to succeed
Sarkozy in an election over two rounds in April and May. It will
be quickly followed by a parliamentary election in France.
Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats face a difficult
legislative election in September 2013.
"I will do everything in my power, everything, to make a
success of the opening act, before your turn in September," he
said, adding in German "Wir gewinnen zusammen" (we win
together).
Merkel and Sarkozy have said they are committed to closer
cooperation between Germany and France, long the central
partnership of the European Union and the euro, as a means of
stabilising the currency bloc.
Hollande said Europe could not be reduced to austerity
measures alone, even as financial markets demand proof that
governments can put public finances on a manageable footing
after the debt surge caused by the economic downturn of
2008-2009.
The debt market crisis in the euro zone has forced three
countries -- Greece, Ireland and Portugal -- into drastic
austerity measures, and more recently led to the replacement of
leaders in Greece and Italy by unelected technocrats charged
with knocking state finances into shape faster to stem further
problems across the euro zone.
Hollande said: "Where democracy retreats and politics pulls
back, the markets advance."
In Paris, Sarkozy and Merkel said they would ask a
European summit on Friday to approve a package of reforms to
tighten up on fiscal management, including the adoption in each
country of a constitutional commitment to balanced budgets, or
what they call a golden rule.
At a joint news conference with Merkel, Sarkozy seized
an opportunity to take a dig at his Socialist opponent, noting
that Germany's SPD had backed introduction of a golden rule in
their country while Hollande was opposing a similar rule that he
had proposed for France.
"T he Socialist candidate
(Hollande ) is seemingly spending
some t ime with the German
socialists .
" I couldn't imagine being so incoherent as to
go see German s ocialists
who have already voted in favour of a golden rule and come back
to France to draw the conclusion that the
same golden rule should not be approved here ," Sarkozy
said.
(Additional reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Annika
Breidthardt; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)