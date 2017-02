* Hollande bets on left taking power in France and Germany

* Urges team effort with German SPD in Europe

* Sarkozy says Hollande cannot oppose debt rule that SPD backs (Adds Sarkozy comments)

By Elizabeth Pineau

BERLIN/PARIS, Dec 5 Betting on the left winning back power in the euro zone's two biggest economies, French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande urged Germany's Social Democrats on Monday to join forces to prepare for a post-conservative era where austerity is not the only rule.

Hollande, a Socialist keen to raise his international profile before April's election, made his case in Berlin on a day that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Paris for crunch talks on the euro zone debt crisis with her fellow conservative, President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"I want a strong alliance between France and Germany," Hollande told a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). "What I want to see is us work together to offer a shared vision."

Hollande wants a more interventionist European Central Bank (ECB) and, like his counterparts in the SPD who hope to win back power in 2013, he also advocates the issuance of pan-European government bonds in response to the debt crisis.

"I accept the ECB's independence but at the same time I want it to pay more attention to the situation in the real economy," Hollande said. "I hope it extends its role as lender and acts efficiently against speculation in the framework of its current statutes."

LEFT-WING DOUBLE

Hollande is consistently tipped in opinion polls to succeed Sarkozy in an election over two rounds in April and May. It will be quickly followed by a parliamentary election in France. Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats face a difficult legislative election in September 2013.

"I will do everything in my power, everything, to make a success of the opening act, before your turn in September," he said, adding in German "Wir gewinnen zusammen" (we win together).

Merkel and Sarkozy have said they are committed to closer cooperation between Germany and France, long the central partnership of the European Union and the euro, as a means of stabilising the currency bloc.

Hollande said Europe could not be reduced to austerity measures alone, even as financial markets demand proof that governments can put public finances on a manageable footing after the debt surge caused by the economic downturn of 2008-2009.

The debt market crisis in the euro zone has forced three countries -- Greece, Ireland and Portugal -- into drastic austerity measures, and more recently led to the replacement of leaders in Greece and Italy by unelected technocrats charged with knocking state finances into shape faster to stem further problems across the euro zone.

Hollande said: "Where democracy retreats and politics pulls back, the markets advance."

In Paris, Sarkozy and Merkel said they would ask a European summit on Friday to approve a package of reforms to tighten up on fiscal management, including the adoption in each country of a constitutional commitment to balanced budgets, or what they call a golden rule.

At a joint news conference with Merkel, Sarkozy seized an opportunity to take a dig at his Socialist opponent, noting that Germany's SPD had backed introduction of a golden rule in their country while Hollande was opposing a similar rule that he had proposed for France.

"T he Socialist candidate (Hollande ) is seemingly spending some t ime with the German socialists .

" I couldn't imagine being so incoherent as to go see German s ocialists who have already voted in favour of a golden rule and come back to France to draw the conclusion that the same golden rule should not be approved here ," Sarkozy said. (Additional reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)