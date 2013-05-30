PARIS May 30 France and Germany both back the idea of having a full-time president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"On the organisation of economic governance, we are both in agreement that there should be more euro zone summits with a full-time Eurogroup president with reinforced powers who could also be given the mandate, by euro zone ministers, to push for action on employment in industry and research."

Hollande, responding to the European Commission's remarks on Wednesday that France should pursue structural reforms, said France would respect its budget commitments but would take responsibility itself for how it would proceed with reforms.