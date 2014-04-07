BERLIN, April 7 France's new Finance Minister
Michel Sapin said alongside his German counterpart Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Monday any measures to cut the French public
deficit will come from growth and savings, promising to take
"tough, brave" decisions on the economy.
"We all know the way out of the crisis will be first of all
for us to stick to our commitments and secondly through higher
economic growth," he told a news conference with Schaeuble in
Berlin. "We need more growth and, on the other hand, savings."
Paris wants the European Commission to extend its deadline
for cutting the public deficit, which stood at 4.3 percent of
output in 2013. The head of Germany's Bundesbank and the leading
conservative candidate to head the EU's executive Commission
came out against such flexibility this weekend.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Stephen Brown)