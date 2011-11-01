PARIS Nov 1 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
said on Tuesday Europe had been taken by surprise by Greece's
decision to seek a referendum on its 130 billion-euro bailout
package and said pressing ahead with the deal was the only way
to resolve its debt crisis.
"The plan ... is the only way to solve Greece's debt
problem," Sarkozy said after meeting with his top ministers and
the French central bank governor over the referendum plan.
Sarkozy said an emergency meeting called for Wednesday
afternoon in the Riviera resort of Cannes with his German
counterpart Angela Merkel, Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou and European Union officials would "examine the
conditions under which the commitments made could be
maintained."
