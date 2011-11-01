PARIS Nov 1 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday Europe had been taken by surprise by Greece's decision to seek a referendum on its 130 billion-euro bailout package and said pressing ahead with the deal was the only way to resolve its debt crisis.

"The plan ... is the only way to solve Greece's debt problem," Sarkozy said after meeting with his top ministers and the French central bank governor over the referendum plan.

Sarkozy said an emergency meeting called for Wednesday afternoon in the Riviera resort of Cannes with his German counterpart Angela Merkel, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and European Union officials would "examine the conditions under which the commitments made could be maintained." (Reporting By Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Bremer)