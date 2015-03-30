BERLIN, March 30 Germany wants to invest 210 million euros ($228 million) in France's new military Earth observation satellite programme in return for more access to images captured by the satellites, according to an internal parliamentary document seen by Reuters.

The German parliament's budget committee still needs to approve the plan, the document showed.

In addition, Germany and France want to sign a technical agreement to collaborate on the development of a European drone, jointly with Italy, it showed.

($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Maria Sheahan)