BRIEF-Sabre's unit entered into term facility amendment
* On Feb. 22, co's unit entered into term facility amendment dated feb 22 to its senior secured credit facilities
PARIS, June 23 French President Francois Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks in Paris on Wednesday, Hollande's office said on Saturday, as the two try to square their differing positions ahead of a summit on euro zone crisis measures.
"They will discuss the upcoming EU summit, the international situation and future Franco-German exchanges," the president's office said in a statement.
A spokesman for the German government told Reuters earlier on Saturday the meeting would take place. Merkel and Hollande met with the leaders of Spain and Italy in Rome on Friday to prepare the ground for the June 28-29 European Union summit. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
* On Feb. 22, co's unit entered into term facility amendment dated feb 22 to its senior secured credit facilities
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
(Adds analyst quotes and background details and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3101, or 76.33 U.S. cents * Loonie touches strongest since Feb. 16 at C$1.3057 * Bond prices higher across yield curve * 10-year yield touches a 2-1/2-month low at 1.599 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 24 The Canadian dollar notched a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed a spike in domestic inflation, but some gains were pared ahead