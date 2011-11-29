* French President says government studying new GMO ban
* Highest court annulled ban on Monsanto maize on Monday
* Maize growers say farmers will not sow in political doubt
* Stress contradiction between GMO ban, GMO-fed animal meat
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, Nov 29 Genetically modified maize
is unlikely to make it into French fields next year despite the
lifting this week of a ban on a U.S. strain, as evidence rises
that France will launch new restrictions, observers said on
Tuesday.
French president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday the
government was preparing a "new safety clause" to forbid sowing
of MON810 produced by U.S. giant Monsanto, after
France's highest court on Monday overturned the country's ban on
the only GMO maize authorised for cultivation in the EU.
"The French government keeps and will keep its opposition
against the cultivation of the Monsanto 810 maize on our soil,"
Sarkozy said during a visit in southwestern France.
France's State Council justified its decision on Monday to
annul the ban saying that the government did not give enough
evidence to justify it, knowing that an EU country can only
unilaterally ban a GMO if it can scientifically prove its risk
for human or animal health or the environment.
Sarkozy, who will face re-election in April although he has
not made his candidacy official, said Ecology Minister Nathalie
Kosciusko-Morizet and Agriculture Minister Bruno Le Maire were
working to implement a new ban on Monsanto's MON810 that would
be based on scientific elements.
While GMOs are widely used in major farm producing countries
such as the United States or Brazil, they are unpopular in many
European states, with France one of the most outspoken against
what some have termed "Frankenstein foods".
Even if maize growers are mostly in favour of GMOs which
they say will protect their crops against pests and adverse
weather and boost their yields, this political uncertainty
should prompt them to hold off planting.
"Now that the government says it will put all its energy in
putting a new ban, we can forget about sowings next spring,"
maize growers group AGPM chairman Christophe Terrain told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.
ALREADY IN FRENCH FOOD
Farmers generally buy their maize seeds by February to sow
in April, which leaves them little time to be reassured on the
future of GMO maize.
"Farmers are very prudent people. They will not grow
something they are not sure they will be able to sell," said
Patrice Gollier, chief executive of French farm cooperative
giant Invivo.
Pierre Pagesse, chairman of Limagrain, the world's fourth
largest seed supplier through its subsidiary Vilmorin,
said that even if French growers wanted to sow GMO maize next
season they would have a hard time finding seeds developed for
European conditions due to scant local research.
"They would not find, even in the United States, varieties
adapted to Europe to do so," he said, stressing that developing
new crop strains took decades.
Europe's top farm researcher INRA said last year it had
abandoned work on GMOs due to widespread distrust and even
hostility by European consumers.
Pagesse also stressed how French people were opposed to GMOs
but at the same time had no problem eating meat from animals fed
mostly, if not only, with genetically modified grains.
"Today we already find this technology in our food, if not
directly in human food, in feed for animals that end up on our
plate," he said.
Most of the maize and soybean imported for animal feed into
the European Union is genetically modified.
