PARIS, March 29 French maize growers and seed
companies appealed a ban on the cultivation of a strain of
genetically modified maize to the country's highest court on
Thursday, saying it was unjustified and economically harmful for
farmers.
France placed a temporary ban on the growth of Monsanto's
MON810 GMO maize (corn) earlier this month after a
previous moratorium was annulled by the country's top court in
November on the basis that it was not sufficiently justified.
"This restriction does not rely on any serious scientific
element, and maize producers, hit by (insects), sustain real
financial damage," French growers group AGPM, French seed firms
group UFS and the maize and sorghum producers federation FNPSMS
said in a joint statement.
France, which holds a presidential election next month and
where public opinion is fiercely opposed to genetically modified
organisms (GMO), asked the European Commission last month to
suspend authorisation to sow the insect-resistant maize, the
only GMO crop allowed for cultivation in the European Union.
The French government's request to the EU Commission was
based on "significant risks for the environment" shown in recent
scientific studies, it said.
Global agribusiness company Monsanto said its GMO maize is
perfectly safe.
French and European farmers have expressed concerns about
the consequences of EU consumers' hostility to GMOs, saying it
is likely to make them fall behind in the competitive world
grain market.
