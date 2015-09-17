PARIS, Sept 17 France has asked the European
Commission for France to be excluded from countries growing
genetically modified (GM) maize crops, it said on Thursday.
The request concerns GM maize already cleared, such as
Monsanto's MON 810 maize (corn), or currently under
review at European level, the farm and environment ministries
said in a joint statement.
Under a law signed in March individual countries can seek
exclusion from any approval request for GM cultivation across
the EU. While the European Commission is responsible for
approvals, requests to be excluded also have to be submitted to
the company making the application.
France, the EU's largest grain grower and exporter, had
already banned cultivation of Monsanto's GM maize.
