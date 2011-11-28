Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
PARIS Nov 28 France will seek to maintain a ban on the cultivation of genetically modified maize (corn) despite a ruling by the country's highest court that annulled it, French Agriculture Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
France's highest court earlier on Monday said a decision to ban the growing of a GMO maize developed by U.S. biotech firm Monsanto had not been sufficiently justified by the French agriculture ministry.
"France will examin all ways to maintain the ban on GMO maize despite the State Council's decision," Le Maire told reporters at the National Assembly. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.