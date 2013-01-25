PARIS Jan 25 U.S. tyre maker Goodyear is
preparing to close a French plant employing 1,250 workers near
the northern city of Amiens, a French government official said
on Friday.
"We've been informed of the risk of imminent closure of this
site," an official in Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office
said, confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper.
According to the paper, the closure plan is to be presented
at a Jan. 31 works council meeting. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Unions called for immediate intervention by President
Francois Hollande, who had voiced support for French workers at
the Goodyear Dunlop division during last year's election
campaign.
"We want him to stay on top of this," said CFE-CGC union
representative Marc Jonet.
Government officials met to discuss the plant's situation on
Tuesday, Le Monde said.
Titan International, a U.S.-based wheel and tyre maker,
abandoned a takeover offer for the plant in September after
Goodyear failed to reach agreement with the CGT union on
voluntary job cuts.
Goodyear also has a tyre plant at Montlucon in central
France, according to the company's website.