LILLE, France Jan 22 Workers who took two
executives hostage at France's Goodyear tyre plant
earlier in January are set to end an occupation of their doomed
factory after a redundancy payoff deal, labour union officials
said on Wednesday.
The idled factory in the northern city of Amiens, where the
unions have been fighting for almost a year to secure a better
payoff for 1,170 workers, has been occupied since Jan. 7.
The payoff deal, for an undisclosed sum, was approved by a
vote among Goodyear workers on Wednesday and involved an
improved package in return for ending the occupation, union
officials said.
Unions have been trying to negotiate redundancy terms with
management after Texan tyre tycoon Maurice Taylor withdrew a
potential rescue bid on the grounds that French workers were
lazy - triggering a political storm.
After a court rejected their most recent appeal against the
plant's closure, members of the hard-left CGT union locked up
production and human resources directors Michel Dheilly and
Bernard Glesser.
The two men were released after 24 hours but the occupation
continued.
The so-called "boss-napping" was the first high-profile case
since a spate of them in 2009 prompted conservative ex-President
Nicolas Sarkozy to give police powers to intervene by force if
necessary.