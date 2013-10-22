PARIS Oct 22 The U.S. tyre executive who
infuriated the French by calling workers at a doomed Goodyear
factory "not worth saving" has made an offer to buy the
plant, France's industry minister was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Titan
International's Maurice Taylor had offered several
millions euros to buy the northern French Amiens factory, months
after saying he would have to be stupid to take over a plant
where he said staff only worked three hours a day.
"I have met Maurice Taylor, who had had very unpleasant
comments about France. He is offering to save 333 jobs out of
1,200," Montebourg told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview
published on Tuesday.
"He guarantees that jobs will be preserved for four years,"
said Montebourg, a protectionist whose arguments with Taylor
over the factory and France's work ethic were made public.
The offer has not yet formally been presented to labour
unions and will be discussed with them on Wednesday at the
ministry, Montebourg said.
Goodyear France could not be immediately reached for
comment. Taylor declined to confirm the offer when reached by
France's AFP news agency on Monday.
Unions rejected an earlier Titan offer when more jobs would
have been preserved.
Despite having per capita productivity levels that rank
among the best in Europe, France's rigid hiring and firing laws
are seen by many economists as the cause of a long industrial
decline that has dented French exports.
Some also say the country's 35-hour work week means the
country's manufacturing sector lags behind that of Germany.
In a letter to Montebourg published in February, Taylor
said: "The French workforce gets paid high wages but works only
three hours. They get one hour for breaks and lunch, talk for
three and work for three."
"You can keep the so-called workers."
Montebourg responded in a prickly letter of his own calling
Taylor's views "extremist" and "insulting".