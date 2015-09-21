* French watchdog wants Google to scrub results globally
* Google refuses, de-listing only on European search engines
* Google faces up to 150,000 euros fines for first sanction
* France will take two months to come up with penalties
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Sept 21 French data privacy regulators
took a step towards sanctioning Google by rejecting
the company's request to drop a case against it for refusing to
clean up information from its search engine results.
Under Europe's so-called right to be forgotten, individuals
can ask search engines such as Google and Microsoft's Bing
to remove information that appears under a search of
their name if it is incorrect, out of date, irrelevant or
inflammatory.
Since the European Court of Justice ruling last year that
granted this right to European residents, Google has fielded
nearly 320,000 requests, granting about 40 percent of them. But
it only de-lists the links on European versions of its sites,
such as Google.fr or Google.de not globally, meaning the
information remains available.
The French authority, the CNIL, in June ordered Google to
de-list on request search results appearing under a person's
name from all its websites, including Google.com.
The company refused in July and requested that the CNIL
abandon its efforts, which the regulator officially refused to
do on Monday.
"The President of the CNIL rejects Google's informal appeal
against the formal notice requesting it to apply delisting on
all of the search engine's domain names," the watchdog said.
France is the first European country to open a legal process
to punish Google for not applying the right to be forgotten
globally.
But an umbrella group of European data protection watchdogs
took a similar position in December on the issue of cleaning up
search results globally, saying that it was the only way to
ensure the "effective and complete protection of data subjects'
rights and that EU law cannot be circumvented".
A CNIL spokesman said Google was required to comply
immediately and begin de-listing information about French
residents from all of its sites.
If it refused, the CNIL will spend the next two months
preparing sanctions that can include up to 150,000 euros
($169,000) in fines, climbing to 300,000 euros for repeat
offences.
Google said it had worked hard to implement the right to be
forgotten ruling "thoughtfully and comprehensively in Europe"
and would continue to do so.
"But as a matter of principle, we respectfully disagree with
the idea that a single national Data Protection Authority should
determine which webpages people in other countries can access
via search engines," said a spokesman for the company.
In July, Peter Fleischer, Google's global privacy counsel,
called France's request to clean up global results "troubling"
and said it could risk "serious chilling effects on the web".
"While the right to be forgotten may now be the law in
Europe, it is not the law globally," Fleischer wrote.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti in Brussels; Editing by
Keith Weir)