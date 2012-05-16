BRIEF-PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility
* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction
PARIS May 16 French President Francois Hollande appointed Pierre Moscovici as finance minister and Laurent Fabius as foreign minister in a new left-wing government named on Wednesday, Hollande's chief of staff, Pierre-Rene Lemas, announced.
The two are part of a new government that will be led by Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, a centre-left moderate named after Hollande was sworn in as the country's first Socialist president in 17 years on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm former banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, installing the Trump administration's top official on tax reform, financial regulation and economic diplomacy.
* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock