PARIS May 16 French President Francois Hollande appointed Pierre Moscovici as finance minister and Laurent Fabius as foreign minister in a new left-wing government named on Wednesday, Hollande's chief of staff, Pierre-Rene Lemas, announced.

The two are part of a new government that will be led by Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, a centre-left moderate named after Hollande was sworn in as the country's first Socialist president in 17 years on Tuesday.

(Writing by Brian Love; editing by Geert De Clercq)