PARIS May 17 French environmentalist Nicolas Hulot, named as ecology minister on Wednesday in the government of Emmanuel Macron, also has responsibility for energy matters, according to Matthieu Orphelin, Hulot's former spokesman who was part of Macron's presidential campaign team.

Sources close to Macron and to prime minister Edouard Philippe also confirmed the appointment.

EDF shares fell further on the news and were down 7 percent in late afternoon trade. They were down 2.5 percent before news of Hulot's appointment.

