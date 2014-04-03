* Trade portfolio divides economy, foreign ministers
By John Irish and Gregory Blachier
PARIS, April 3 France's new government faced a
first test of unity on Thursday as a power struggle broke out
between Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and new Economy Minister
Arnaud Montebourg over control of trade policy.
This week's announcement of a smaller 16-minister team under
new Prime Minister Manuel Valls, France's tough-talking former
interior minister, was billed as a break with the chaotic past
22 months of President Francois Hollande's first government.
Diplomatic and government sources told Reuters on Wednesday
that Hollande had promised to give Fabius an expanded foreign
ministry portfolio tasked with cutting the trade deficit and
developing external business as part of wider role to boost
growth opportunities overseas.
But when asked whether the Trade Ministry would move to a
larger Foreign Affairs and International Development Ministry, a
visibly irritated Arnaud Montebourg said this was not decided.
"It's up to the prime minister, all that. It's not been
decided. It's still being done," he told reporters after a
ceremony marking his taking charge of economy ministry.
Trade has been under the remit of the economy ministry since
1958. But since becoming foreign minister in 2012 Fabius has
tried to shift more diplomatic focus towards winning contracts
in markets where French firms are traditionally weak.
Fabius, 67, is the most experienced minister in Hollande's
new Socialist government, having become the youngest post-war
French prime minister at the age of 37 in 1984.
While he has had rivalries with Hollande - whom he used to
refer to as "wild strawberry" for what he considered Hollande's
habit of hiding his intentions - Fabius has stayed clear of
gaffes and quarrels that engulfed the previous government.
However the stand-off with the opinionated Montebourg, known
for attacks on big business and the European Commission, does
not bode well for the cohesion of the government.
"What stupidity. You would think they would be able to sort
this out between themselves first before it gets public," said a
French official who declined to be identified.
"We can see that the economy is now putting up a fight, and
while yesterday, we were sure trade would be under the foreign
ministry; now it's not so clear cut."
A source within the prime minister's office said late on
Thursday he had decided to give trade to the foreign ministry,
although it would not be made official until Tuesday when the
junior cabinet posts are announced.
Two government sources had said on Wednesday that Fleur
Pellerin, considered to have done well in her role as junior
minister in the economy ministry, would report to Fabius as
trade, tourism and EU affairs minister. She declined comment.
France's trade deficit, which hit a record of 74 billion
euros ($102 billion) in 2011, has fallen to about 61 billion
euros but remains one of the starkest signs of French firms'
loss of competitiveness on international markets.
Among the stakes would also be who defends French interests
in negotiations with Washington over a free-trade agreement
between the United States and the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Julien Ponthus;
editing by Mark John/Mark Heinrich)