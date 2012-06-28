(Adds details, background)
PARIS, June 28 France's new Socialist government
will cut staff at most ministries by 2.5 percent annually for
the next three years as it seeks to reduce its budget deficit to
meet European Union targets, the prime minister's office said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault also wrote in a letter to
the ministries that government operating costs - which exclude
staffing but cover things like car fleets and office supplies -
would drop by 7 percent on average in 2013 versus 2012.
Ayrault, however, did not provide a target figure for
overall central government spending.
Ayrault is poised to submit an adjusted budget to his
cabinet on July 4, with an expected 7.5 billion euros in tax
hikes to counteract lower state revenues due to flagging growth,
government sources have told Reuters.
Economic growth is falling short of a 0.7 percent estimate
on which the previous conservative government had based its 2012
budget, making it crucial to curb spending while raising new
revenues.
France's six-week-old government has vowed to steer clear of
austerity measures, but still needs to plug a budget shortfall
of 7-10 billion euros if it wishes to meet its deficit target of
4.5 percent of gross domestic product for 2012.
To comply with an EU-mandated deficit target of 3 percent in
2013 the government will likely need to find some 20-30 billion
euros, depending on the level of economic growth.
Ayrault said the government's operating costs in 2014 and
2015 would each drop by 4 percent over 2013 and 2014,
respectively.
Also on the chopping block, and included in the operating
cost target, are special funds given to ministries that help pay
for one-off contingencies, such as subsidies to farmers or
employment incentives.
The health, education and interior ministries - which the
Socialists have identified as priorities - will be excluded from
the staff reductions.
But the Socialist government is still committed to a
campaign pledge of creating 60,000 new teaching jobs over his
five-year mandate, a move that is sharply criticized as
impractical and expensive by the opposition.
Labour Minister Michel Sapin has said that, taking the new
hirings into account, the overall level of government staffing
will remain flat.
Immediately upon taking office, President Francois Hollande
cut his own pay and that of his ministers by 30 percent, a
symbolic move to show that France was committed to controlling
government spending.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau, writing by Nick Vinocur and
Alexandria Sage; editing by Daniel Flynn, Ron Askew)