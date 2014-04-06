PARIS, April 6 France's newly reshuffled
Socialist government faces growing unrest from within its own
party and from former coalition allies the Greens ahead of a
confidence vote on Tuesday which will test France's ability to
push ahead on reforms.
President Francois Hollande, whose administration has failed
to lower stubbornly high unemployment in Europe's second-biggest
economy after two years in power, is staking his credibility on
a "responsibility pact" to cut companies' payroll taxes if they
boost hiring in return.
New Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who was put in charge after
Socialists suffered a rout in local elections last week, has
been tasked with helming the reform despite resistance from the
Left and after the Greens declined posts in his government in
protest at his centrist stances.
Now around one hundred Socialist lawmakers have signed a
manifesto calling for a change of policy ahead of Tuesday's
vote, leaving open the possibility of abstaining unless Valls
pledges to do more to fight German-led demands for budgetary
rigour across Europe and to re-focus on growth and jobs.
"The local elections were a rebuke of (the current) economic
policy and the ruling majority's disarray," Socialist deputy
Pouria Amirshahi said. Amirshahi, who was one of the first to
begin drumming up support for a new "contract" with Valls'
government, said around one hundred deputies had joined.
"There will be no blank cheque (for the government)."
Hollande originally intended to tie the vote of confidence
to a subsequent vote on the responsibility pact.
However, that would have raised the risk of rejection in
parliament due to opposition from the far-Left and the Greens.
Instead, Tuesday's vote will be on the general policy statement
Valls is due to make in parliament the same day.
The Socialists retain a slim majority in the National
Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, even without support
from the Greens: they hold 291 seats out of a total of 577. The
Greens hold 17 seats and the centre-left Radical Party, which
would tend to vote with Valls, also holds 17 seats.
The government's ability to win the vote depends on limiting
abstentions or opposition from within the Socialists' own ranks.
If the Greens and the Radicals vote with Valls, there would need
to be over 30 dissenting votes from Socialists to torpedo Valls'
government and trigger a dissolution of parliament.
Valls pitched a message of reconciliation on Sunday, telling
newspaper Journal du Dimanche: "If (the Greens) remain in the
majority by voting their confidence, they will become a part of
it. The bigger our majority, the more effective we will be."
Although Amirshahi said that voting outright against the
government would be irresponsible, he left open the possibility
of abstaining from voting, an option he said would be preferable
to many of those who have signed the manifesto.
New Finance Minister Michel Sapin is due to travel to Berlin
on Monday for talks with his opposite number Wolfgang Schaeuble,
whose backing he will seek for France's call to re-negotiate a
pledge to bring its public deficit within EU limits by 2015.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, the
only official who can propose a deadline revision, told Reuters
on Saturday he saw no reason to extend France's deadline.
Data last week showed France's public deficit stood at 4.3
percent of output in 2013, above its forecast for the year and
well short of the EU-sanctioned threshold of three percent.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Gregory Blachier; Writing by
Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark John and Stephen Powell)