PARIS, June 28 France's new Socialist government will cut staff at most ministries by 2.5 percent over the next three years as it seeks to reduce its budget deficit to meet European Union targets, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault also wrote in a letter to the ministries that government operating costs would drop by 7 percent on average in 2013 versus 2012.

The health, education and interior ministries - which the Socialists have identified as priorities - will be excluded from the staff reductions.

