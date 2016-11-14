* Grain maize harvest 89 pct done by Nov. 7 - FranceAgriMer

* Soft wheat sowing 90 pct complete, winter barley 97 pct

* Nearly all soft wheat, barley crops in good shape (Adds details)

PARIS, Nov 14 French farmers had gathered 89 percent of this year's grain maize crop by Nov. 7, up from 79 percent a week before, FranceAgriMer said on Monday, as a weather-hit harvest in the European Union's top grain grower reached its final stages.

Field work lagged last year, when 90 percent of the crop had been gathered by the same stage. However, the median date for 2016's harvest was four days ahead of the average of the past five years, the French farm office's weekly crop report said.

Last week it reduced its production estimate to a 26-year low as it made further cuts to expected yields and anticipated more of it being used as on-farm fodder maize.

Weekly crop progress data is usually published on Friday but the latest was delayed due to a Nov. 11 public holiday.

Soft wheat sowing was 90 percent done by Nov. 7, against 78 percent the prior week and 93 percent a year earlier.

Some 61 percent of soft wheat had emerged, against 45 percent last week and 75 percent last year. The median date for crops emerging is running three days behind the average pace of the previous five years.

An estimated 4 percent of soft wheat had also reached the subsequent tillering stage, compared with 9 percent a year ago.

For winter barley, 97 percent of the area had been sown , compared with 89 percent a week earlier and 98 percent at the same point last year.

Some 76 percent of the crop had emerged, against 63 percent a year earlier, while the median emergence date was five days behind the five-year average.

For tillering, 9 percent of winter barley had reached the growth stage, compared with 21 percent a year ago.

Nearly all soft wheat and winter barley plants were in good condition. Some 95 percent of soft wheat was rated good or excellent, compared with 97 percent a year earlier, while the corresponding score for winter barley was 94 percent, against 97 percent a year ago.

Durum wheat sowing was less advanced, with 54 percent of the planned area sown by Nov. 7, against 21 percent a week earlier and 79 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; Editing by Alexander Smith)