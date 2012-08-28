PARIS Aug 28 G20 nations taking stock of the third global food price surge in four years will wait for September's crop report from the US Department of Agriculture before deciding whether to take joint action on the issue, France's farm minister said on Tuesday.

Senior officials held a conference call on Monday on rising prices after drought in the United states and poor crops from Russia and the Black Sea bread basket stirred new fears about food supply and inflation.

"There will be a communication at the end of September. I will wait for the results given by the United States around Sept. 12 on the latest estimates for corn supplies," French Agriculture and Food Minister Stephane Le Foll told BFM TV. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)