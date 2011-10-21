PARIS Oct 21 France's stock market regulator
has recommended French banks take a bigger loss on their
exposure to Greek government bonds, the Financial Times
reported on Friday.
The regulator sent a letter to its banks advising them to
reassess their decisions to value Greek debt in line with a
Greek bailout agreed in July, the FT said.
Negotiations are ongoing to increase private sector
involvement in a second 109-billion-euro rescue for Greece.
The voluntary "haircut" for bond holders was set at 21
percent in July, but worsening financial conditions have
spurred Germany to push for private creditor losses of up to 50
percent.
The 21 percent figure had been used by French banks as a
benchmark for reporting first-half results, unlike in Germany
and the United Kingdom, which recognised losses closer to 50
percent, the FT said.
The London-based paper said the regulator's letter warned
that the bailout was jeopardised and the haircut was now
considered insufficient.
According to a report by international inspectors on Greek
debt sustainability on Friday, Greek debt can be brought down
to near 120 percent of gross domestic product by the end of
2020 if private investors forgive 50 percent of what Athens
owes them. [ID:nB5E7LJ011]
