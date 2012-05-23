* PM Ayrault urges redirecting structural funds for Greece
* EU leaders to discuss growth, jobs measures at summit
PARIS May 23 European Union leaders should
discuss using the bloc's structural funds to shore up Greece's
struggling economy when the meet later in the day to explore
ways of lifting growth, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault
said on Wednesday.
The Socialist head of government called for new measures to
revive the Greek economy and help the debt-laden country avoid a
"catastrophic" exit from the euro currency zone, which he said
would have a negative impact on the rest of the bloc.
"So there is a possibility, for example, of using (EU)
structural funds in a targeted way to help restart the (Greek)
economy because we need to give the Greeks some form of
perspective," he told RTL radio.
Structural funds were originally created to help bring the
bloc's poorer countries in line with the rest.
Ayrault's remarks came as newly elected French President
Francois Hollande prepared for an informal EU summit later on
Wednesday, when European leaders meet to discuss ways of
breathing life into their stricken economies.
"The meeting between Francois Hollande and (German
Chancellor) Angela Merkel has raised the question of making an
additional gesture to help Greece shore up its economy," Ayrault
said, referring to the two leaders' first meeting on May 15.
"The great majority of (Greeks) wants to remain in the euro
zone. We must help them," he added.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Geert De
Clercq/Jeremy Gaunt)