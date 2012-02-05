PARIS Feb 5 France's finance minister
said on Sunday talks were moving "relatively well" on the
private sector portion of a Greek bailout, but discussions
designed to bring its debt down to 120 pct of GDP level by 2020
were difficult.
Euro zone finance ministers told Greece on Saturday it could
not go ahead with an agreed deal to restructure privately held
debt until it guaranteed it would implement reforms needed to
secure a second financing package from the euro zone and the
IMF.
"We are moving relatively well on the application of the
private sector portion, which is on a voluntary basis," Francois
Baroin said on Europe 1 radio. "We hope not to go too far from
the level that would move the Greek debt at around 120 percent.
These are difficult discussions."
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Saturday he
wanted to convince international lenders and political party
leaders on Sunday to agree to the stringent terms of a 130
billion euro ($171 billion) rescue plan to stave off looming
default.
Greece aims to submit a final debt swap offer to its private
sector bondholders by Feb. 13, a date Baroin said was the latest
to conclude a deal.
Euro zone ministers are also dissatisfied with Greek Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos, as they suspect him of paying more
attention to his position within his party ahead of April
elections, than to the reform talks.
"The Greek government has responsibilities and knows it,"
Baroin said. "The question is not about the Greek government's
calendar, but the parliamentary calendar to put in place the
reforms."
(Reporting By John Irish)