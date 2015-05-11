PARIS May 11 Talks between Greece and its euro
zone creditors on Monday must show progress but won't be
decisive, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.
Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels on Monday with
Greece under pressure to reach a cash-for-reforms deal as it
faces a 750 million euro payment to the International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday.
The meeting of finance ministers "will be important but not
decisive," Sapin told reporters. "Things have progressed but are
not ripe enough to allow to conclude."
